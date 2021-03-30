Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $49,464.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

