Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$233,720.10.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.52. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$289.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

