Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for PVH Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PVH in a report issued on Sunday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CL King cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.04. PVH has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,517,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

