Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Increased by Analyst

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

BMY opened at $64.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.