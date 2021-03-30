Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Crown Castle International in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $175.03 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $133.80 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.