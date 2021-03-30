Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Comcast in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CMCSA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

CMCSA opened at $55.19 on Monday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after buying an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

