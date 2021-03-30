Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $126.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $73.66 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 438,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 819,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 245,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.