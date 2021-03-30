Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for W&T Offshore, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for W&T Offshore in a report released on Thursday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.11 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.