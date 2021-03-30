Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By KeyCorp

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Schneider National stock opened at $25.10 on Monday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Schneider National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

