PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 29.6% This Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 103.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $140,333.92 and $1,216.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,084.91 or 1.00103950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00107938 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001402 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

