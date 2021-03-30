Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $869,000 Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after acquiring an additional 453,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,791,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,741,000 after acquiring an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after acquiring an additional 75,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Primo Water by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in Primo Water by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 2,192,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 348,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

