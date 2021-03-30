Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 29,603 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

In other news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 411,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 1.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.