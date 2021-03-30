Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $924,000 Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 123.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Beazer Homes USA worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.9% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BZH. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

