Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $792,000 Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of ADTRAN worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,590 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 19.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,600.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

