Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $774,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,582 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 33,476 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ADT were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ADT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,345 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ADT by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,832 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Shares of ADT opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

