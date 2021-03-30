Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $710,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Banner were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,268,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.01.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.