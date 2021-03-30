Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,921 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,359,000 after acquiring an additional 509,754 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 248.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE opened at $82.10 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -22.07.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.