Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 10,760 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth $3,736,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 352,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 86,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PBI stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

