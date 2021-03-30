PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PTCT. Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $48.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,647,326. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $267,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

