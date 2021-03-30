Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, March 1st. ING Group assumed coverage on Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of PROSY stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. Prosus has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

