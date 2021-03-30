ProPhase Labs (PRPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st. Analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PRPH opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRPH. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.