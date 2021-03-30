Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,094 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $54,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.