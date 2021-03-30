Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 679,727 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,846,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 679,727 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Matson worth $219,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Matson’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

