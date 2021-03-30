Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 897,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.38% of Essex Property Trust worth $213,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 517,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,983,000 after purchasing an additional 181,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 516,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $278.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $294.79. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

