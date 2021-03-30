Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $207,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,378,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average of $149.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

