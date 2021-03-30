Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 851 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,035,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $203.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $146.19 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.28.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

