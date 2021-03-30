Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.60 and a 52-week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

