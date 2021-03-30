Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 132 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

