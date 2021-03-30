Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 341,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

