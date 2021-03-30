Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $175.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $133.80 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

