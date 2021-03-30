Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock opened at $636.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $630.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.39 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

