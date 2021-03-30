Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.98 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $149.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.62 and a 200-day moving average of $204.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

