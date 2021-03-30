Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,135,000 after purchasing an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $96,645,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX stock opened at $279.22 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

