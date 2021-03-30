Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $128,000 Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.32.

Celanese stock opened at $152.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $66.53 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.