Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:PLPC opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.48. The company has a market capitalization of $330.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.06. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

