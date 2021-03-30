Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $821.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $821.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $794.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $845.00 million. Pool reported sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.02 million.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Pool stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $343.48. 338,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a 12 month low of $176.19 and a 12 month high of $401.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after buying an additional 133,509 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pool by 57.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pool by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after acquiring an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

