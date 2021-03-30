Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POYYF opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. Polymetal International has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $27.20.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

