Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.24.

NYSE:PII opened at $133.20 on Monday. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 403.64 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $67,572,000. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Polaris by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

