Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$18.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

