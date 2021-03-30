Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Update

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLSQF remained flat at $$18.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34.
Plus500 Company Profile
