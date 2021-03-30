Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) Short Interest Up 265.5% in March

Plus Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLPRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 265.5% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Plus Products stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,029. Plus Products has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
About Plus Products
