PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Raised to $26.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.47.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.