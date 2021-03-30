Piper Sandler Comments on 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 653,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

