Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PFS opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

