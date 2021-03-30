Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

