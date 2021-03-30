Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after buying an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 607,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,512,348. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $201.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

