Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

