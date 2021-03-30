Pesetacoin (PTC) Achieves Market Cap of $931,503.81

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $931,503.81 and $20.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.34 or 0.00334318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 143,282,129 coins. The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

