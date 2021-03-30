PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

