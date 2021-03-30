Penserra Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 283.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after buying an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

