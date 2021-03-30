Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 1,442 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.64 during trading on Tuesday. 44,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

